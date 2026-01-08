154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, taxis during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. By leveraging the Hawaiian Islands' expansive airspace, Sentry Aloha facilitates the complex, large-scale training scenarios necessary to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)