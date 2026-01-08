154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron conducts a pre-flight inspection during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. These training missions enhance combat credibility by training Airmen in large-scale, complex, and high-tempo air operations alongside the Hickam-based “Hawaiian Raptors”. Sentry Aloha utilizes Hawaii’s uniquely valuable environment to provide advanced air combat and large-force training for units from seven different states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
