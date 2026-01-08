154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, taxis for the first training sortie of Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. These missions enhance combat credibility by training Airmen in large-scale and high-tempo air operations alongside the Hickam-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|01.14.2026
|01.15.2026 19:59
|9482059
|260114-Z-GR156-1216
|3440x2288
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
