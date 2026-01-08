154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron monitors a line of F-22 Raptors during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Hosted by the 154th Wing, the exercise highlights the Air National Guard’s role as a fully integrated and lethal operational force within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)