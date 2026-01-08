A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron monitors a line of F-22 Raptors during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Hosted by the 154th Wing, the exercise highlights the Air National Guard’s role as a fully integrated and lethal operational force within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 19:59
|Photo ID:
|9482053
|VIRIN:
|260114-Z-GR156-1147
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.