154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 154th and 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons conduct a pre-flight inspection on an F-22 Raptor during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The integration of visiting aircraft with the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’ is designed to sharpen interoperability and improve effectiveness during joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)