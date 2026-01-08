U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 154th and 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons conduct a pre-flight inspection on an F-22 Raptor during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The integration of visiting aircraft with the locally-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors’ is designed to sharpen interoperability and improve effectiveness during joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 19:59
|Photo ID:
|9482052
|VIRIN:
|260114-Z-GR156-1142
|Resolution:
|4210x2807
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.