Visiting F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing sit on the flight line during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This iteration of Sentry Aloha brings together aircraft from seven states to practice core joint warfighting capabilities and strengthen ties between military branches. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 19:59
|Photo ID:
|9482055
|VIRIN:
|260114-Z-GR156-1152
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.