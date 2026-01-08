154th Wing Hosts Sentry Aloha 26-1, Multistate Air Combat Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visiting F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing sit on the flight line during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. This iteration of Sentry Aloha brings together aircraft from seven states to practice core joint warfighting capabilities and strengthen ties between military branches. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)