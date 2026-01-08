Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

People planning to deer hunt in the 2025 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., attend a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 21, 2025, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms. get any permits needed, and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season. Dozens of people attended, including members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command team. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)