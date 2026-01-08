(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 3 of 53]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff Nov. 13, 2025, on the flagpole in front of Garrison Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney had also served as the Secretary of Defense. The flag was flown at half-staff on all Department of Defense buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9473955
    VIRIN: 251113-A-OK556-3519
    Resolution: 3718x5577
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin
    American Flag
    U.S. flag half-staff
    Dick Cheney remembrance

