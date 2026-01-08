(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.1944

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Camp life is shown in 1944 at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. During World War II, McCoy expanded its training space to include tens of thousands of acres of training area. During the war, the post trained tens of thousands of Soldiers for deployment to the front lines in Europe and the Pacific. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.1944
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9473952
    VIRIN: 440504-A-A4608-7337
    Resolution: 2086x1193
    Size: 493.14 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army History
    Camp McCoy
    Wisconsin
    World War II life and history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery