Camp life is shown in 1944 at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. During World War II, McCoy expanded its training space to include tens of thousands of acres of training area. During the war, the post trained tens of thousands of Soldiers for deployment to the front lines in Europe and the Pacific. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.1944
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9473952
|VIRIN:
|440504-A-A4608-7337
|Resolution:
|2086x1193
|Size:
|493.14 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
