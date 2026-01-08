Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office team are shown serving food Nov. 5, 2025, for a furlough meal led by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez. More than 50 meals were served. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

As 2025 progressed, the second half of the year included more training with thousands of troops coming to post and the big construction projects continued to grow in progress.

The second half also saw work begin on renovating the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters, a successful Retiree Appreciation Day, hundreds of visitors to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area, a government shutdown, and more.

Here's a look at November and December 2025 historical events and news.

NOVEMBER

— Fort McCoy completed another busy year supporting troop training with 109,962 troops training at the installation in fiscal year (FY) 2025.

The FY 2025 number is more than the 73,991 troops who trained on post during FY 2024 and the 86,090 troops who trained at the installation in FY 2023, said Brooks Lundeen, range officer for the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS).

“The increase in numbers was from the addition of the strength report for units that utilized facilities in cantonment,” Lundeen said. Training support by Fort McCoy included not just ranges and training areas but also use of barracks, food, buildings, and more.

“Overall, a very successful year,” Lundeen said.

DPTMS officials said the training numbers include Army Reserve Soldiers; National Guard service members; and active-duty troops from not just the Army but also other services, such as the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.

Training statistics also reflect many types of training opportunities that take place at the installation by active- and reserve-component forces and other governmental agencies, according to DPTMS.

During fiscal year 2025, training included battle-assembly (weekend) training; annual training; mobilization; institutional training; and numerous exercises, including a Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, and numerous other training events.

Lundeen said the training numbers were split as 46,047 troops completing annual training, and 63,915 troops completing battle assembly training.

Exercises are counted as annual training, and institutional training is also mixed in, officials said.

— The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR)held a community dinner on Nov. 20 that was open to military members and their families as well as government civilian employees.

The dinner was established as a Thanksgiving buffet-style dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffing, salad, pie, and drinks.

According to DFMWR, the dinner was free for participants and was paid for by one of DFMWR’s regular sponsors.

DFMWR Director Scott Abell said he was very please with the turnout of more than 270 people.

“It was great getting the community together after a stressful period, and to properly kick off the holiday season,” Abell said.

The dinner took place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and at times nearly all the seating in McCoy’s Community Center was completely filled.

Military families brought their children, who could be seen coloring pages in one section of the center. Government civilian employees could also be seen with their spouses participating as well.

In the serving line, several leaders served up the dinner to guests, including U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major; Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon; Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Kirkman, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy; and 1st Sgt. Derek Willis and Master Sgt. Brian Weinberger, also with the Fort McCoy NCO Academy.

According to Army MWR at https://www.armymwr.com/programs-and-services/food, places like McCoy’s Community Center are an excellent location to enjoy a military community event such as this community dinner.

“Whether it’s a delicious meal to get you through the day or a banquet for hundreds of guests, MWR dining facilities serve up good taste and great value,” the Army MWR website states. “Each garrison has catering options as well as casual restaurants to serve groups of any size and with any budget.”

— In July, the Wisconsin Challenge Academy, a tenant organization at Fort McCoy, welcomed their 55th class of cadets to train in the academy. Since then, the students have been active in all facets of academy training.

According to its website, https://challengeacademy.org, the academy was founded in 1988.

The Challenge Academy offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.

The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.

“The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults,” the website states. “The academy is part of the (Wisconsin) National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16–18-year-olds so that they may become productive citizens in America’s future.”

As the cadets continue their journey, parents and friends of the cadets can follow what’s happening with the class on the academy’s website at https://challengeacademy.org/class-55.

Now class 55 cadets continue in the residential phase until graduation. They’ve been completing all types of training, learning, community participation, and more.

— Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, with the assistance of the garrison Religious Support Office team, and volunteers from Resource Management Office, cooked and served 50 free hot meals consisting of stewed chicken, steamed broccoli, rice and dessert to Fort McCoy furloughed civilian personnel and their families Nov. 5 from the RSO building.

The event ran from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with personnel showing up with their families as early as 4 p.m.

All were given the option to pick-up their meal, eat in the RSO Fellowship Hall, or have their meals delivered to their workplace or home.

Many families opted to eat-in with meal organizers.

The meals that were delivered were done so by Garrison Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCoy to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Department offices at the DES headquarters as well as the Main Gate.

“That was immediately followed up with a call to Col. Baez expressing gratitude,” McCall said.

On the way out the RSO gave grocery bags of dry good items to all attendees in addition to their meals. In the informal after-action review, Baez and the RSO team agreed to doing the event again if the shutdown continued.

— Fort McCoy members took time Nov. 20 to engage with the Tomah (Wis.) Chamber of Commerce during their monthly meeting at a business in Tomah.

Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder and other representatives from the installation talked and engaged with dozens of members of the chamber.

According to its website at https://www.tomahwisconsin.com, the Tomah Chamber of Commerce welcomes a variety of organizations and businesses to be a part of their group.

“The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center invites businesses, organizations, and not-for-profit organizations to become a member and grow with the Tomah community,” the website states. “We work to create an environment where it is desirable to do business, raise a family, and explore the area. Investing in the chamber is investing in Tomah.”

Meeting with chambers of commerce and other civic organizations allows Army leaders like Holder to have direct engagement with community leaders, and more.

— Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, engaged with the school board of the Tomah (Wis.) School District on Nov. 17 in the Robert Kupper Learning Center in Tomah.

Both leaders discussed installation news as well as other information in the "service to the Tomah community" segment of the board meeting. The participation was part of regular Army community engagement efforts by Fort McCoy.

Members of the board include Michael Gnewikow, Spencer Stephens, Ricky Murray, Susan Bloom, Teresa Devine, Cathryn Rice, and James Newlun.

During the nearly 3-hour meeting, Baez and Riddle were given time to discuss education items regarding Fort McCoy plus other important issues.

Riddle introduced who he was and was appreciative of what the school district does for Fort McCoy families.

“Thank you for all you’ve done to help … our employees and families. We appreciate it,” Riddle said.

Baez added more praise for the school district, and more.

“The first thing that I'd like to do today is I’d really like to thank the district and the teachers,” Baez said. “You are a super important part of educating and supporting our military children. And like everybody might be aware of, our military children sometimes go through so many moves and so many things. And coming to a district, coming to a community, and having all that support behind them is very, very important. The Tomah community does that very, very well.”

DECEMBER

— More than 300 Fort McCoy community members participated in the 2025 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4 at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the annual event, which signals the start of the holiday season for the installation.

The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).

This year’s celebration featured not only the iconic tree lighting but also an array of festive activities, including holiday crafts for children, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a short play featuring garrison staff.

The ceremony also included remarks from the Garrison Command Team. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez said welcome to all the hundreds of people in attendance. Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, also spoke to the attendees.

Director Scott Abell of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) said he was happy to see so many people at the event.

“It was wonderful to see the community together enjoying the holiday season,” Abell said.

After the tree was lit by the family members of the deployed Soldier, the festivities continued well into the evening with photos from Santa and interactive booths where children and families could create holiday-themed crafts and gifts.

DFMWR Commercial Sponsorship, Advertising Manager and Special Events Coordinator Ashley Sivert described in an after-action report what they did to coordinate and hold the event.

The … ceremony … successfully brought together approximately 320 patrons to celebrate the holiday season, supported by 19 sponsors,” Sivert wrote. “The event kicked off with a lively themed skit based on ‘Elf,’ leading to the official lighting of the Christmas tree, which illuminated the festivities. Attendees enjoyed 16 sponsored booths offering a variety of Christmas crafts, along with activities such as photos with Santa, Santa’s Workshop, Outdoor Recreation season pass sales for the ski hill, an Elfie Selfie station, a hot cocoa bar, and several food and drink specials. The event fostered community spirit and joy, and planning for next year’s ceremony will begin in early 2026, with an emphasis on enhancing activities and community involvement.”

“The staff went above and beyond to deliver a great family event,” Abell added.

— Approximately 156 people took part in a special holiday meal served by leaders of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy in Dining Facility 1362 on Dec. 4 at Fort McCoy.

The meal, organized by the Fort McCoy food service team aligned with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center, included a wide variety of menu items to feed the military and civilian guests of the meal.

The menu included roast turkey, pit ham, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, savory dressing, corn on the cob, green beans, deviled eggs, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, coleslaw, salad bar, apple pie, pumpkin pie, variety of ice cream treats, chips, raisins, dried fruit, snack mixes, and a special decorated cake with a holiday theme.

The Fort McCoy food service team includes the Food Program Management Office and the LRC Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO); Southern Premier Foodservice Management; and food suppliers.

Jim Gouker with the Fort McCoy Food Program Management Office said he was happy with the attendance at the event.

“The turnout was awesome,” Gouker said. “Very glad to have so many personnel that could enjoy a special meal. The Southern Premier Foodservice Management and staff knocked it out of the park. Due to the government shutdown, we originally planned on not having a holiday meal this year. When we had a few units get on the schedule, we re-implemented the holiday meal plan.

“They had very little time to get everything together for the meal,” he said. “However, that was completely invisible to the customers. Everything went seamlessly and the foods they served was wonderful. Southern Premier Foodservices is made up of top-notch leadership and personnel.”

Serving the food was Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez; Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major.

The work continues the strong effort by the food service team, Gouker said.

— Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and Fort McCoy’s senior commander, gave a presentation Dec. 2 for a Lunch & Learn event for the Fort McCoy military force and civilian workforce.

The event was the first Lunch & Learn coordinated by the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company since earlier in 2025.

The major general spoke significantly on topics such as training, and Fort McCoy being a “training center of excellence.”

He also reviewed commander priorities, such as those from Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command.

The 88th RD leader talked of how Lt. Gen. Harter is challenging members of the Army Reserve and elsewhere to come up with ideas, and more, to make the Army better.

— Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy and another installation member participated in the Dec. 10 meeting of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce as post representatives.

During the meeting, the Fort McCoy representatives provided an update about news at the installation as well as answered questions from the chamber leaders and members.

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce regularly works with and supports Fort McCoy in numerous events throughout the year. The relationship between the city and the post goes back more than a century as Fort McCoy’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy, was also from Sparta.

— Fort McCoy personnel once again provided updates about the installation’s natural resources-related efforts Dec. 8 during the December 2025 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee.

As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part in supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

During the December meeting, NRB Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel.

Among those accomplishments in natural resources management Rood mentioned from November 2025 were:

* In fisheries at Fort McCoy, personnel collected water samples from one runoff event in November. Conducted base flow water sampling for baseline monitoring.

* Fisheries personnel also continued instream temperature monitoring at 11 locations to assess winter temperature and the relationship with trout overwinter habitat. The conducted four creel surveys. Zero anglers were interviewed this month, which is not uncommon for November.

* Updated fishing regulations and signs on lake information kiosks.

* Team members removed six beaver dams that were blocking trout spawning migration or that were blocking culverts.

* Fisheries personnel conducted 36 redds (trout spawning beds) surveys. Overall, most sites contained average or above average amounts of spawning trout. This should lead to good trout recruitment in 2026.

* They performed maintenance on lake aerators and made sure they were ready for winter.

* Personnel measured water levels on three occasions at Sandy, West Sandy, and Big Sandy Lakes. Water levels were at the lowest points so far in 2025, although they were similar to the month of November in past years.

* Forestry personnel administered contract oversight on four timber sales on the installation.

* Forestry personnel also participated in a wildland fire working group’s spring planning meeting with the U.S. Forest Service.

* In invasive species management, with treatments, personnel treated 102.5 acres and surveyed 266.4 acres.

* In wildlife management, personnel had wrapped up deer dusk/spotlight surveys that took place from September to early November. These surveys are used in conjunction with truckbook surveys that run from July through August. The survey data helps determine buck-doe and doe-fawn ratios which are plugged into the SEX-AGE-KILL model to estimate the size of the deer herd.

Estimated deer herd size prior to hunting seasons was at 24-25 deer per square mile, or roughly 1,800 deer on the installation. To meet the goal of 15-20 deer per square mile or 1,100-1,500 deer on the installation, the harvest goal over the fall/winter would be roughly 300-700 deer over all seasons (excluding cantonment archery).

* Gun-deer season statistics: 313 total deer harvested. There were 167 Chronic Wasting Disease samples (54 percent of harvest) taken. Permit quota for 2025 was 1,800. Permits issued were 1,798. Permits purchased were 1,364. Bonus antlerless tag quota was 450 tags. Bonus antlerless tags issued were 450 tags. Bonus antlerless tags purchased were 244.

— Fort McCoy military members and their families were treated to 106 free Christmas trees Dec. 5 courtesy of the Trees for Troops effort as a FedEx truck delivered the trees to McCoy’s Community Center at the installation.

Staff with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation began passing out the trees on Dec. 6 during events taking place at McCoy’s Community Center.

— The $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy is nearly 35 percent complete, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project includes two buildings being constructed in a sizeable construction space of the installation’s 1600 block of the cantonment area. On the west building, the contractor has been busy finishing framing and more, and on the east building more and more of the walls is being finished.

The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), which has also completed another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project, was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.

Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said the project is now 33 percent complete and rising daily. In his Nov. 21 update, Green gave the latest actions.

“In the west building, exterior wall framing continued. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continued. Exterior sheeting continued,” Green wrote. “Fluid applied air barrier continued. Interior spray foam continued. Roofing continued. Interior rough-in framing continued. Masonry continued at southside section A.

“At the east building … structural steel erection continued for section A,” he wrote. “Winterization continues. Exterior stud framing continued in section A. Third deck section A concrete placed. Structural steel started in section B.”

— Contractors working on Fort McCoy’s East Barracks Project were greeted on their jobsite Dec. 1 with a healthy amount of snow on the ground after the area received just under a foot of snow during the Thanksgiving weekend, yet they continue to make strides in completing the project.

In his Nov. 14 update, Butts said the contractor, L.S. Black Constructors, was steadily making progress on the project. And as of Nov. 14, the project was at 88 percent complete, and work was scheduled to be 75 percent finished at this time.

Butts wrote in the update, “Masons were finishing up working on the east side of the building. Bathroom tile on the third and fourth floors continued. Floor tile setting continued. Ceiling grid continues to be installed throughout the building.

“Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continues,” he wrote. “Drywall finishing and painting continues throughout the building. Concrete mow strips and sidewalk continued to be placed. Site work included topsoil placement.”

Since its initial construction phase in May 2024, construction of this barracks have been nonstop by the contractor who was awarded the project in February 2024. The exact contract amount for the project when it was awarded was $27,287,735.

— All of the garrison staff moved out of building 100 at Fort McCoy in late September to make way for a full renovation of the building that has been the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters for decades.

Engineering Division Chief Dan Coburn with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues now.

The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million.

“It is a complete gut and repair of the entire facility,” Coburn said. “Construction … is expected to take one year.”

— Judy and Scott Gill of Prairie du Chien, Wis., made a special visit to Fort McCoy on Dec. 2 to deliver 26 vintage photos of Army activities around then-Camp McCoy during World War II and before.

Judy first contacted the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office by email on Nov. 17 asking if she could donate some photos.

“Is there a historical museum at Ft McCoy?” Judy wrote in the email. “I have a number of photos from the 1940s that were taken at Fort McCoy that I’d like to donate. Please let me know if you are interested.”

And the interest was definitely there. Public Affairs Specialist Melissa Dubois responded to the Gill email and set up a date and time to have the Gills visit the Fort McCoy History Center to drop off the 26 unique black-and-white photos.

Judy explained how she received the photos.

“I was talking to a woman who said she had a bunch of pictures from Camp McCoy from the 1940s, and she didn’t know what to do with them,” Judy said.

Judy made the connection to get them to Fort McCoy. “I enjoy finding places for these things to go,” she said.

The photos, she said, she believes originated from a collection in McGregor, Iowa.

A few photos predate World War II. For example, there’s three photos that show the old Camp McCoy headquarters, guard house, and officer’s mess of the “Old Camp” of the installation that was located on South Post of present-day Fort McCoy. The photos are from 1940.

— Wisconsin’s and Fort McCoy’s 2025 nine-day gun-deer season took place Nov. 22 to 30, and hunters saw some warmer weather to start the season and ended the season seeing 313 deer harvested.

There were 167 Chronic Wasting Disease samples (54 percent of harvest) taken, said said Wildlife Program Manager and Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. Permit quota for 2025 was 1,800. Permits issued were 1,798. Permits purchased were 1,364. Bonus antlerless tag quota was 450 tags. Bonus antlerless tags issued were 450 tags. Bonus antlerless tags purchased were 244.

Also, Fort McCoy Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping Rules and Regulations (Fort McCoy Regulation 420-29) were signed and approved on Nov. 17, just before the season. The regulations were distributed and made available to the public.

Luepke said overall the deer herd looked to be in good condition heading into the season.

“There (were) no new cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease … reported or found this fall,” Luepke said. “In addition, Fort McCoy has only had the one positive Chronic Wasting Disease case from the 2024 Archery season. Through the 2024 gun-deer season, when a majority of the CWD sampling occurs, no additional CWD positive results were received.

“During the fall of 2025, there were no additional CWD positive results received from the youth gun-deer, gun-deer for hunters with disabilities, or early archery seasons,” Luepke said.

— Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works (DPW) and Xcel Energy continue to work together to finish the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy DPW officials said.

Work on this switchover has been ongoing since 2022, officials said, and during November and December 2025, workers continued to work on the project.

Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire.

Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires. Work will continue throughout the year.

— Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Dec. 11, 2025, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Area Workforce Collaborative Meeting.

The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. Among those attending the meeting were Maj. Zachary Daugherty, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company; and representatives from several other post agencies to include Army Community Service, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, and Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Officials at the meeting noted the collaboration is helpful in filling jobs at Fort McCoy, and also helps people like military family members learn about opportunities for employment.

Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”

It’s also possibly important for community leaders to see the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced, which is up from FY 2023’s total impact of $1.38 billion.

— Fort McCoy saw its first significant snow of the winter season in late November, and then continued to see snowfall throughout December, including a significant snow event Dec. 28-29 which has kept the Fort McCoy snow-removal team busy.

On Dec. 28-29, according the National Weather Service’s (NWC) La Crosse (Wis.) station, “A strong storm system brought a nasty mix of winter weather to the region on Sunday, Dec. 28 into Monday morning. Precipitation initially fell as light rain with temperatures above freezing. That quickly changed as an arctic cold front swept through the region, bringing plummeting temperatures and a west-to-east transition to snow.

“An initial slushy coating on pavement quickly turned to ice and became covered by accumulating snow, creating very slippery travel conditions that led to numerous accidents and slide offs. Snowfall totals were highest (6-8 inches) generally north of I-90, with lesser amounts further south. Additionally, strong northwest winds gusting 35-55 mph created blizzard conditions and drifting in rural areas mainly west of the Mississippi River Valley. This led the Minnesota Department of Transportation to advise no travel in southeast Minnesota. Conditions gradually improved through Monday morning as snow departed and winds slowly diminished, but cleanup was made more difficult due to the frigid temperatures and icy surface layer on pavement.”

Equipment operators with the Fort McCoy snow removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, were busy clearing the new snow Dec. 28 and 29 at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy also held a late reporting of personnel on Dec. 29 due to deteriorating driving conditions.

