    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 15 of 53]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy military and civilian leaders serve food Nov. 20, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center during a community dinner at the center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The dinner saw more than 270 guests and was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). The dinner was free for the guests and paid for by a DFMWR sponsor. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:02
    VIRIN: 251120-A-OK556-6268
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    Fort McCoy
    community dinner
    Wisconsin
    Thanksgiving

