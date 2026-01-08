(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 21 of 53]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    People planning to deer hunt in the 2025 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., attend a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 21, 2025, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms. get any permits needed, and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season. Dozens of people attended, including members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command team. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9473963
    VIRIN: 251121-A-OK556-9672
    Resolution: 3241x1542
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army natural resources management
    Army wildlife management
    Wisconsin
    2025 Deer Hunt Meet and Greet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery