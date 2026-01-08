Soldiers from then-Camp McCoy, Wis., participate in a parade for War Salvage Day in 1943 in La Crosse, Wis. Local history also describes how La Crosse participated in national “Salvage for Victory” campaigns during 1943, with specific large-scale collection drives. The efforts orchestrated by the War Production Board to collect critical scrap materials like metal and wastepaper to support the war effort. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)
Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
