Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

Soldiers from then-Camp McCoy, Wis., participate in a parade for War Salvage Day in 1943 in La Crosse, Wis. Local history also describes how La Crosse participated in national “Salvage for Victory” campaigns during 1943, with specific large-scale collection drives. The efforts orchestrated by the War Production Board to collect critical scrap materials like metal and wastepaper to support the war effort. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)