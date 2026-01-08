(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 52 of 53]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.01.1943

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers from then-Camp McCoy, Wis., participate in a parade for War Salvage Day in 1943 in La Crosse, Wis. Local history also describes how La Crosse participated in national “Salvage for Victory” campaigns during 1943, with specific large-scale collection drives. The efforts orchestrated by the War Production Board to collect critical scrap materials like metal and wastepaper to support the war effort. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.01.1943
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:01
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    La Crosse
    Army History
    Camp McCoy
    Wisconsin
    War Salvage Day

