Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

The Guard House for the original garrison area of Camp McCoy, Wis., is shown in 1940. Camp McCoy grew in size significantly during World War II which included the building of a "New Camp" that makes up today's main operating area for Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.1940
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9473947
|VIRIN:
|400715-A-A4608-1161
|Resolution:
|2098x1196
|Size:
|616.95 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
