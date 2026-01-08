(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 50 of 53]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.1940

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Guard House for the original garrison area of Camp McCoy, Wis., is shown in 1940. Camp McCoy grew in size significantly during World War II which included the building of a "New Camp" that makes up today's main operating area for Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.15.1940
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:01
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army History
    Camp McCoy
    Wisconsin
    World War II-era photos

