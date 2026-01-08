Fort McCoy military and civilian leaders serve food Nov. 20, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center during a community dinner at the center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The dinner saw more than 270 guests and was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). The dinner was free for the guests and paid for by a DFMWR sponsor. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9473961
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-OK556-6826
|Resolution:
|5777x3851
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)
