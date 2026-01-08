Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff Nov. 13, 2025, on the flagpole in front of Garrison Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney had also served as the Secretary of Defense. The flag was flown at half-staff on all Department of Defense buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)