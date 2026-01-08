(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 48 of 53]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 11, 2025, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis. The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train toured Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, 2025, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks. Professional musicians played free concerts from the brightly decorated train’s stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9473967
    VIRIN: 251211-A-OK556-8333
    Resolution: 4501x2263
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (November to December) [Image 53 of 53], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    rail
    Holiday Train
    Wisconsin
    Army bases and installations

