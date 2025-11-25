Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff [Image 2 of 11]

    Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan “Snip” Lee, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, climbs a ladder to enter his F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The 555th EFS, currently assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, forward deployed with four F-16s to participate in the Qatar-led exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 03:40
    Photo ID: 9413147
    VIRIN: 251119-F-KV687-1023
    Resolution: 5054x3363
    Size: 987.85 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

