U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan “Snip” Lee, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, dons hearing protection in an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9413149
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-KV687-1046
|Resolution:
|9123x6070
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.