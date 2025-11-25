Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan “Snip” Lee, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, inspects his F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The 555th EFS, currently assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, forward deployed with four F-16s to participate in the Qatar-led exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)