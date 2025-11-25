Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

Two U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi from the ramp prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 builds interoperability between allied nations while showcasing unified military capabilities against potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
