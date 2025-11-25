Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

A U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft waits to taxi during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Participating forces enhanced combat readiness while building coalition partnerships across air, land and sea domains in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
