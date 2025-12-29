AFCENT caps 2025 with decisive operations, strengthened partnerships across CENTCOM AOR

Courtesy Photo | U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) U.S. Airmen prepare an A-10 Thunderbolt II for flight at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) U.S. Airmen prepare an...... read more read more

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C -- Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) closed out 2025 with a series of decisive victories, sustaining combat airpower against terrorist threats, expanding Coalition integration across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and advancing agile employment and base defense technologies to sharpen readiness and deterrence.

From the successful strikes on Houthi targets during Operation Rough Rider to the overnight Bomber Task Force strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities during Operation Midnight Hammer, AFCENT Airmen were instrumental in enabling U.S. and Coalition operations that dismantled violent extremist networks and defended regional partners.

Operation Rough Rider spanned from March—May 2025 in the maritime and air domains. AFCENT forces were pivotal in supporting ongoing actions against Houthi terrorists who threatened international shipping and partner territory. These U.S. strikes and intercepts, conducted under CENTCOM authorities, disrupted planned launches and destroyed weapon systems, contributing to a safer operating environment across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Following the attack on U.S. and partner forces on Dec. 13, AFCENT airpower launched to conduct Operation Hawkeye Strike against ISIS in Syria, Dec. 19., working with joint and partner forces to strike multiple locations with more than 100 precision munitions. This operation targeted known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites and was critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland.

Beyond direct counterterrorism, AFCENT airpower contributed to broader deterrence operations, specifically in Operation Midnight Hammer. U.S. leaders highlighted the success of precision strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure—demonstrating integrated planning and long-range reach—while emphatically reinforcing the U.S.’ commitment to regional security and limiting production of weapons of mass destruction.

A cornerstone of AFCENT’s strategy in 2025 was the marked advancement of Coalition training and integration. Through a series of robust exercises, allied forces solidified their collective defense posture.

"Our strength in this region is unequivocally linked to the strength of our partnerships," said Lt. Gen. Derek France, U.S. Air Forces Central Commander. "Exercises like Spears of Victory, Bright Star, and Ferocious Falcon are essential in forging the trust and interoperability that make us a cohesive and formidable fighting force. We are faster, smarter, and more resilient when we train and operate as one team."

The Yellow Sands series further honed layered defenses and c-UAS tactics across the Arabian Peninsula, while Blue Phoenix combat search and rescue training sharpened personnel recovery skills for contested environments. AFCENT also expanded its cooperative reach by participating in the Kyrgyz-led Ak Shumkar 2025 exercise, building interoperability with Central Asian partners alongside Montana Army and Air National Guard. During Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6, U.S., Qatari, and allied Airmen strengthened integrated air and missile defense and counter–unmanned aerial systems proficiency.

To posture forces for speed and survivability, AFCENT continued to lead the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model through Agile Spartan, distributing combat capabilities across forward locations. This initiative validated sustainment and C2 concepts tailored to the CENTCOM theater.

Innovation in base defense also marked the year, as the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron launched the first sUAS quadcopter in AFCENT history, expanding organic surveillance options. In a landmark move, CENTCOM and Qatari partners opened a bilateral combined command post for air defense at Al Udeid Air Base—the first of its kind in the Middle East—enhancing shared situational awareness against aerial threats.

"The dynamic threats across the CENTCOM AOR demand constant adaptation and a decisive edge," France said. "This year, our airpower not only neutralized immediate dangers posed by extremist networks but also demonstrated our unyielding commitment to regional stability through advanced deterrence and agile combat employment. We are proving that our capacity to innovate directly translates to our ability to stabilize the region."

AFCENT’s engagements also extended beyond the battlefield, showcasing a deep commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed in Qatar’s inaugural international military music and marching festival in Doha, and the AFCENT Band brought live music to audiences across Qatar. This cultural diplomacy reached a high point at Dubai Airshow 2025, where the AFCENT Band’s high-energy daily performances drew regional crowds and transformed the international exhibition into a venue for connection, linking Airmen, partners, families, and industry leaders.

Additionally, AFCENT captivated attendees with aerial demonstrations featuring the F-16 Fighting Falcon amid more than 200 other aircraft including U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II, B-52 Stratofortress, and the U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon. The displays highlighted the United States’ commitment to regional security and underscored the unmatched capabilities of American air power.

"While the hardware and high-tech systems are impressive, the heart of our success is, and always will be, our people," France said. "Seeing our Airmen connect with regional Air Force counterparts and communities, representing the best of America with professionalism and friendship, fills me with immense pride. They are the true ambassadors of our commitment, and it's their dedication, both on the flight line and in the community, that made every one of this year's achievements possible."

Across missions and miles, AFCENT Airmen and Coalition partners delivered decisive combat effects, deepened vital relationships, and elevated readiness in 2025—ensuring U.S. and partner forces remain ready to deter aggression, defeat threats, and secure the skies for the year ahead.