Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

A U.S. Air Force dedicated crew chief assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron pulls chocks from a 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Participating forces enhanced combat readiness while building coalition partnerships across air, land and sea domains in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)