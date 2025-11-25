Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan “Snip” Lee, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, and Airman 1st Class Sebastian Mimbela, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, shake hands prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)