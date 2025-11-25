U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, inspect munitions on a 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The exercise reinforces and enhances interoperability between U.S. and allied forces in support of CENTCOM objectives including regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9413153
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-KV687-1107
|Resolution:
|4787x3185
|Size:
|936.35 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.