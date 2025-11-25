Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Atticus Frost, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, pulls the chocks from an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Participating forces enhanced combat readiness while building coalition partnerships across air, land and sea domains in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)