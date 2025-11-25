Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Atticus Frost, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, gestures to the F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The exercise reinforces and enhances interoperability between U.S. and allied forces in support of CENTCOM objectives including regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)