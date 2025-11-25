Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Atticus Frost, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, gestures to an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot while Airman 1st Class Sebastian Mimbela, 555th EFGS assistant dedicated crew chief, pulls chocks prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The exercise reinforces and enhances interoperability between U.S. and allied forces in support of CENTCOM objectives including regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
