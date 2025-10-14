B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alam Marcelino, 96th Bomb Squadron B-52 Stratofortress bomber pilot, attends a Bomber Attack Demonstration mission brief at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. BAD contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)