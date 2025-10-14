Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 8 of 19]

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alam Marcelino, 96th Bomb Squadron B-52 Stratofortress bomber pilot, attends a Bomber Attack Demonstration mission brief at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. BAD contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9364419
    VIRIN: 251015-F-YA257-1533
    Resolution: 4396x2925
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
