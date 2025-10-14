B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber pilots from the 96th Bomb Squadron, step to their aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. Bomber Attack Demonstrations contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)