B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, flies in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. Bomber Attack Demonstrations contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)