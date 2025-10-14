B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Lara Vasquez and Airman 1st Class Justin Botello, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chiefs conduct preflight maintenance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. Bomber Attack Demonstrations contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)