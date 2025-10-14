Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 10 of 19]

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron board a bus at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. The Bomber Attack Demonstration showcased Southern Command’s ability to quickly mobilize and enable rapid establishment of credible, combat-ready forces with effective and overwhelming force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9364425
    VIRIN: 251015-F-YA257-1534
    Resolution: 5549x3692
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

