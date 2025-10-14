B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, taxis at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)