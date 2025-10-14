B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Levi Hilgenhold, 96th Bomb Squadron B-52 Stratofortress pilot, reviews a preflight checklist at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. The Bomber Attack Demonstration showcased Southern Command’s ability to quickly mobilize and enable rapid establishment of credible, combat-ready forces with effective and overwhelming force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)