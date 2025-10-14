U.S. Air Force Capt. Levi Hilgenhold, 96th Bomb Squadron B-52 Stratofortress pilot, reviews a preflight checklist at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. The Bomber Attack Demonstration showcased Southern Command’s ability to quickly mobilize and enable rapid establishment of credible, combat-ready forces with effective and overwhelming force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9364427
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-YA257-1536
|Resolution:
|5052x3361
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.