Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 17 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Isaiah Bohot, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9364432
    VIRIN: 251015-F-IM610-1044
    Resolution: 5006x3331
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bomber
    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Strategic Command
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    USSTRATCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download