B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

U.S. Air Force Airman Isaiah Bohot, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)