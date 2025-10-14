B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, flies alongside a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. The Bomber Attack Demonstration showcased Southern Command’s ability to quickly mobilize and enable rapid establishment of credible, combat-ready forces with effective and overwhelming force. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)