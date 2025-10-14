B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Jones, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, Airman Isaiah Bohot, 20th BGS crew chief, and Senior Airman Preston Gifford, 20th BGS crew chief, stand at attention as a B-52H Stratofortress bomber prepares to depart from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)