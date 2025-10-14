Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 19 of 19]

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Jones, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, Airman Isaiah Bohot, 20th BGS crew chief, and Senior Airman Preston Gifford, 20th BGS crew chief, stand at attention as a B-52H Stratofortress bomber prepares to depart from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9364434
    VIRIN: 200914-F-IM610-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bomber
    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Strategic Command
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    USSTRATCOM

