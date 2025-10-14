Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, integrate with a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9364416
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-F3302-1023
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|882.06 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.