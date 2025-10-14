Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 5 of 19]

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, integrate with a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9364416
    VIRIN: 251015-F-F3302-1023
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 882.06 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    bomber
    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Strategic Command
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    USSTRATCOM

