B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, integrate with a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)