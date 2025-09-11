Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during a 9/11 ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. His remarks reflected on the tragedy of 9/11 and emphasized unity, resilience, and the enduring U.S.–Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)