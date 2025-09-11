U.S. Air Force Maj. Sergio Ramos, 35th Fighter Wing chaplain, salutes during a 9/11 ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Sept. 11, 2025. The salutes reflected solemn remembrance and spiritual support for those honoring the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|09.10.2025
|09.11.2025 22:09
|9308823
|250911-F-KM882-1125
|6048x4024
|1012.22 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|3
|1
This work, Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
