Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sergio Ramos, 35th Fighter Wing chaplain, salutes during a 9/11 ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Sept. 11, 2025. The salutes reflected solemn remembrance and spiritual support for those honoring the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)