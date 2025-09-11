Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson participates in the 9/11 remembrance stair climb at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. By joining the climb, Davidson demonstrated leadership through action, honoring the fallen alongside fellow service members and Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)