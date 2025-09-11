A participant completes the 9/11 remembrance stair climb and rings a bell at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell marked remembrance and unity, echoing the enduring bond between nations to honor sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9308832
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-KM882-1462
|Resolution:
|4947x3291
|Size:
|924.13 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
