Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

A participant completes the 9/11 remembrance stair climb and rings a bell at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell marked remembrance and unity, echoing the enduring bond between nations to honor sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)