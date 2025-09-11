Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Master Sergeant Daniel Garcia, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, right, lay down a wreath in remembrance during a 9/11 ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The wreath-laying honored the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and reaffirmed the promise to never forget. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)