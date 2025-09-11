U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Master Sergeant Daniel Garcia, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, right, lay down a wreath in remembrance during a 9/11 ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The wreath-laying honored the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and reaffirmed the promise to never forget. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9308827
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-KM882-1059
|Resolution:
|5218x3472
|Size:
|981.96 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
No keywords found.