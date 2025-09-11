U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, don a bomb suit and participate in the 9/11 remembrance stair climb at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. Their effort symbolized the weight carried by first responders on 9/11 and underscored the resilience shared between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
