Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, don a bomb suit and participate in the 9/11 remembrance stair climb at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. Their effort symbolized the weight carried by first responders on 9/11 and underscored the resilience shared between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)