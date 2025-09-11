Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Wing and U.S. Navy Naval Air Facility Misawa Honor Guard carry the U.S. and Japan Flags away during a 9/11 ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Sept. 11, 2025. The joint display of flags symbolized solidarity and the shared commitment of both nations to honor the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)