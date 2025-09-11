Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Wing and U.S. Navy Naval Air Facility Misawa Honor Guard fold the U.S. flag during a 9/11 ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Sept. 11, 2025. The folding of the flag served as a symbol of respect for those lost and the strength of the nation in the face of tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
