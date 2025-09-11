Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A participant completes the 9/11 remembrance stair climb and hangs a badge with a fallen rescue member's name at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. Placing a badge with a fallen rescuer’s name reflected the lasting duty of allies to preserve their memory together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9308831
    VIRIN: 250911-F-KM882-1467
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 767.05 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    U.S.-Japan
    Japan
    9/11
    35CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download