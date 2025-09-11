A participant completes the 9/11 remembrance stair climb and hangs a badge with a fallen rescue member's name at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. Placing a badge with a fallen rescuer’s name reflected the lasting duty of allies to preserve their memory together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|09.10.2025
|09.11.2025 22:09
|9308831
|250911-F-KM882-1467
|6048x4024
|767.05 KB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|3
|1
Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes
