Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

A participant completes the 9/11 remembrance stair climb and hangs a badge with a fallen rescue member's name at Misawa Air base, Japan. Sept 11, 2025. Placing a badge with a fallen rescuer’s name reflected the lasting duty of allies to preserve their memory together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)