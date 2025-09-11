Misawa Air Base Honors 9/11 Victims and Heroes

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Airmen, families, and Japanese partners gathered Sept. 11, 2025, at Misawa Air Base to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and to reflect on the spirit of unity that followed.



Twenty-four years ago, our world changed. Terrorists attacked, and in the face of horror, people rose. First responders rushed into the chaos. Passengers on Flight 93 fought back, and ordinary people became heroes.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Garcia, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, led the ceremony. Garcia recounted the heroism of first responders and the sense of shared humanity that emerged after the attacks, noting the sacrifices of 343 New York City firefighters, 72 Law Enforcement, 8 Paramedics, and the global compassion that followed. He commemorated 24 Japanese citizens among the victims, emphasizing the bond of solidarity between the United States and Japan.



“In our grief, we saw something powerful take shape: a resolve that we would not face this tragedy alone,” Garcia said. “From the origami cranes sent from Japan to the candlelight vigils across America, the world stood together.”



In his memorial speech Garcia recounted how thousands of folded paper cranes appeared among the memorials at Ground Zero. Each crane, a traditional Japanese symbol of hope and healing, was a gesture of comfort that bridged cultures and conveyed support across the Pacific. Years later, when Japan faced tragedy during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, survivors of 9/11 traveled to Tohoku to return that compassion, deepening the friendship between the two nations.



Garcia also reflected on the lasting lessons of that day.



“The legacy of 9/11 is not only one of sorrow; it is also one of community, courage, and hope,” he said. “If we carry forward that spirit of unity in our daily lives, we honor the fallen by living in a way that exemplifies the best of humanity.”



In the minutes, days, and years that followed Sept. 11, 2001, many stepped up. Nearly 7,000 U.S. service members have given their lives and more than 60,000 have been wounded in combat since then. Their sacrifices safeguard the future and strengthen our resolve.



Following the ceremony, the wing conducted a 9/11 memorial stair climb. The event replicated the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers by challenging participants to ascend and descend dozens of flights of stairs, symbolizing the commitment to duty of New York City firefighters and first responders as they raced to save lives.



Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force also participated in the event. Side by side, service members, families, and community participants turned remembrance into action, reinforcing the unity that has defined the U.S.–Japan alliance.



Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, reaffirmed the wing’s commitment to readiness and resilience, drawing parallels between the unity shown in the wake of 9/11 and the strength of today’s U.S.–Japan alliance.



“Today, as we remember those we lost, let us recommit ourselves to the values they lived for,” Davidson said. “Team Misawa, let us be an example of what it means to stand united in our resolve against terrorism and oppression.”

